20:19 5 April 2017
Japanese woman nabbed in Thailand over financial fraud
BANGKOK, April 5, Kyodo
A Japanese woman wanted by police in Japan for cheating investors out of their money has been arrested in Thailand, immigration police said Wednesday.
They said Setsuko Yamabe, 62, a native of Kumamoto Prefecture in southern Japan, was arrested on March 30 at a gas station in Ubon Ratchathani province of northeastern Thailand, at which time she was accompanied by a Thai man.
Yamabe is expected to be extradited soon to Japan where Kumamoto police have issued a warrant for her arrest for financial fraud.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.