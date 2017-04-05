Japanese woman nabbed in Thailand over financial fraud

A Japanese woman wanted by police in Japan for cheating investors out of their money has been arrested in Thailand, immigration police said Wednesday.

They said Setsuko Yamabe, 62, a native of Kumamoto Prefecture in southern Japan, was arrested on March 30 at a gas station in Ubon Ratchathani province of northeastern Thailand, at which time she was accompanied by a Thai man.

Yamabe is expected to be extradited soon to Japan where Kumamoto police have issued a warrant for her arrest for financial fraud.