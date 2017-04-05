Close

April 5, 2017 21:51

20:50 5 April 2017

Emperor, empress welcome Spain's royal couple at Imperial Palace

TOKYO, April 5, Kyodo

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Wednesday welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are visiting Japan ahead of the 150th anniversary of bilateral relations between Tokyo and Madrid next year.

The Spanish royal couple are on a four-day trip as state guests from Tuesday to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

The Japanese imperial couple hosted a banquet in the evening to honor their guests at the Imperial Palace. In a speech, the emperor thanked the king for Spain's awarding of five Japanese in 2011, who were involved in operations to respond to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis and called "Heroes of Fukushima."

