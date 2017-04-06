Abe, Trump hold phone talks in wake of N. Korea missile launch

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Thursday morning, a Japanese government source said, following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile the day prior.

Abe and Trump are expected to confirm their intention to work closely together with each other and with South Korea to tackle the threat from North Korea's repeated nuclear and missile tests, forbidden by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The leaders may discuss the prospect of increasing pressure on North Korea in light of recent actions.