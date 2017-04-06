N. Korea fired Scud-ER mid-range missile: U.S.

The ballistic missile North Korea fired Wednesday appears to have been a Scud-ER intermediate-range missile, not a KN-15 missile as initially thought, a U.S. Defense Department official said.

The official added that the launch from a land-based facility near Sinpo on North Korea's eastern coast at around 6:42 a.m. Tokyo time was a failure.

The Hawaii-based U.S. Pacific Command had said the type of missile the North fired was believed to be a KN-15 medium-range missile, and estimated it had been airborne for about nine minutes.