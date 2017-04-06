URGENT: Trump tells Abe all options on table to handle N. Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in telephone talks Thursday that the United States considers all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, according to the Japanese leader.

Abe said he told Trump that Japan is paying attention to how China handles the issue of North Korea, which is continuing to pursue nuclear weapons and missile programs.

The leaders' talks followed North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile Wednesday ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the United States from Thursday in Florida.