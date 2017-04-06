Trump tells Abe all options on table to handle N. Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in telephone talks Thursday that the United States considers all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, according to the Japanese leader.

Ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, he and Abe agreed that China has an important role to play in dissuading North Korea from pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programs in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, a senior Japanese official said after the talks,

"(We) agreed that yesterday's missile launch by North Korea was a dangerous provocative act and a grave threat to (Japan's) security," Abe told reporters after the phone call, referring to the latest test-firing of a ballistic missile Wednesday.