Close

Kyodo News

April 6, 2017 10:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:50 6 April 2017

Trump tells Abe all options on table to handle N. Korea

TOKYO, April 6, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in telephone talks Thursday that the United States considers all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, according to the Japanese leader.

Ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, he and Abe agreed that China has an important role to play in dissuading North Korea from pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programs in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, a senior Japanese official said after the talks,

"(We) agreed that yesterday's missile launch by North Korea was a dangerous provocative act and a grave threat to (Japan's) security," Abe told reporters after the phone call, referring to the latest test-firing of a ballistic missile Wednesday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Trump tells Abe all options on table to handle N. Korea
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  2. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  3. 31 Mar 2017Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction
  4. 31 Mar 20172 Chinese supporters of H.K. "Occupy" protest sent to prison
  5. 31 Mar 2017Chronology of events leading to arrest of S. Korea's ex-leader Park

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete