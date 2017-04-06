Sharp to boost workforce at key plant in July

Sharp Corp. is set to boost the number of employees at its mainstay Kameyema factory in the central Japan prefecture of Mie to reinforce the production of profitable camera parts for smartphones, a senior company official said Thursday.

Sharp, restructuring under the wing of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., will raise the number of its workforce to around 4,000 in July from the current 2,300 at the plant.

The Osaka-based electronics maker previously reduced its workforce at the key plant amid a sluggish performance in its liquid crystal display panel business but the company has again begun expanding its business since coming under the ownership of the Taiwanese firm known by its trade name Foxconn.