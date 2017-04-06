S. Korea, U.S. vow strong action on N. Korea after missile launch

Top security officials of South Korea and the United States on Thursday vowed to take strong action against North Korea in the wake of its repeated missile launches, South Korea's presidential office said.

Kim Kwan Jin, director of the National Security Office, and H.R. McMaster, U.S. national security adviser, made the pledge in their phone conversation, during which they "agreed to closely cooperate" and respond through "measures at the U.N. Security Council," the office said in a statement.

During their 20-minute phone talks from 8 a.m., the two strongly condemned North Korea for repeatedly launching ballistic missiles in defiance of warnings from the international community, the statement read.