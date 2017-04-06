Close

Kyodo News

April 6, 2017 13:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:09 6 April 2017

Curling: Japan beats Russia but no match for Canada at men's world

EDMONTON, Canada, April 5, Kyodo

Japan eased past winless Russia 12-4 but succumbed to a 10-2 defeat to reigning champion Canada at the men's curling world championship on Wednesday.

Japan is placed fifth with a 5-4 record in the 12-team round-robin, while Canada kept its perfect record intact and stayed top thanks to its ninth straight win. Russia is bottom of the standings having lost all nine games to date.

Japan scored three and stole the fourth end as it raced to a 9-2 lead against Russia. Japan, ranked ninth in the world, went on to score its tournament-high 12 against the 10th-ranked opponent before the teams shook hands after the seventh.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Curling: Canada beats Japan in men's world c'ship
  • Curling: Japan beats Russia in men's world c'ship
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  2. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  3. 31 Mar 2017Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction
  4. 31 Mar 20172 Chinese supporters of H.K. "Occupy" protest sent to prison
  5. 31 Mar 2017Chronology of events leading to arrest of S. Korea's ex-leader Park

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete