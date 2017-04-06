Curling: Japan beats Russia but no match for Canada at men's world

Japan eased past winless Russia 12-4 but succumbed to a 10-2 defeat to reigning champion Canada at the men's curling world championship on Wednesday.

Japan is placed fifth with a 5-4 record in the 12-team round-robin, while Canada kept its perfect record intact and stayed top thanks to its ninth straight win. Russia is bottom of the standings having lost all nine games to date.

Japan scored three and stole the fourth end as it raced to a 9-2 lead against Russia. Japan, ranked ninth in the world, went on to score its tournament-high 12 against the 10th-ranked opponent before the teams shook hands after the seventh.