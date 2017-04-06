Video Advisory (April 6) Japanese sake to be sold at Koshien

The following is the latest available news video.

Japanese sake to be sold at Koshien

-- While draft beer is a regular tipple for baseball fans, a Japanese sake brewer will offer its products at Koshien Stadium, the home ground of the Hanshin Tigers, from April 7, 2017. Sellers carrying 5-liter servers will sell a 180-milliliter glass of sake for 550 yen. The brewer aims to sell 5,000 liters of sake by the end of the season.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16137/)

==Kyodo