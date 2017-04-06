12:20 6 April 2017
Video Advisory (April 6) Japanese sake to be sold at Koshien
TOKYO, April 6, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Japanese sake to be sold at Koshien
-- While draft beer is a regular tipple for baseball fans, a Japanese sake brewer will offer its products at Koshien Stadium, the home ground of the Hanshin Tigers, from April 7, 2017. Sellers carrying 5-liter servers will sell a 180-milliliter glass of sake for 550 yen. The brewer aims to sell 5,000 liters of sake by the end of the season.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16137/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo