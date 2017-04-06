Close

April 6, 2017 14:48

13:38 6 April 2017

3 schools return to Fukushima town 6 yrs after disaster

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, April 6, Kyodo

Two elementary schools and a junior high school were relocated back to a town in Fukushima Prefecture on Thursday six years after being moved in the wake of the March 2011 nuclear disaster.

Around 90 students attended a joint opening ceremony held at the newly constructed building housing the junior high school in the town of Naraha, most of which is within 20 kilometers from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant. An evacuation order for the town was lifted in September 2015.

"Our school life in Naraha, which we have long awaited, begins today. One day, I want to do something for my town," Hina Moue, an 11-year-old student at Naraha Minami elementary school, said in the ceremony.

