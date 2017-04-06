15:51 6 April 2017
Soccer: Yoshida nets 1st Premier League goal of season
SOUTHAMPTON, England, April 6, Kyodo
Japan's Maya Yoshida scored his first English Premier League goal of the season Wednesday in Southampton's 3-1 come-from-behind win against Crystal Palace.
The center-back grabbed the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute, tapping home from a meter out after Nathan Redmond's cutback from the left was diverted to the far post by his defensive partner Jack Stephens.
"I'm glad to have grabbed a goal in a tight encounter. Winning was the most important thing," said Yoshida, who stayed near the opposition goal after a set-piece. "I sensed I could get away from a marker."
