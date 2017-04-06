Close

Kyodo News

April 6, 2017 20:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:39 6 April 2017

Seven & i to acquire 1,100 convenience stores from Sunoco LP

TOKYO, April 6, Kyodo

Seven & i Holdings Co. said Thursday it will acquire through its U.S. subsidiary some 1,100 convenience stores from U.S. gas and convenience store business firm Sunoco LP for roughly 365.9 billion yen ($3.3 billion).

Seven & I is aiming to expand in the U.S. market by boosting profits through its convenience store business, the company pillar, while accelerating restructuring of its deteriorating supermarket and department store operations. Sunoco LP operates gas stations combined with convenience stores.

"The U.S. convenience store market has strong momentum," Seven & i President Ryuichi Isaka said at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  2. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  3. 31 Mar 2017Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction
  4. 31 Mar 20172 Chinese supporters of H.K. "Occupy" protest sent to prison
  5. 31 Mar 2017Chronology of events leading to arrest of S. Korea's ex-leader Park

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete