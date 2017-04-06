Seven & i to acquire 1,100 convenience stores from Sunoco LP

Seven & i Holdings Co. said Thursday it will acquire through its U.S. subsidiary some 1,100 convenience stores from U.S. gas and convenience store business firm Sunoco LP for roughly 365.9 billion yen ($3.3 billion).

Seven & I is aiming to expand in the U.S. market by boosting profits through its convenience store business, the company pillar, while accelerating restructuring of its deteriorating supermarket and department store operations. Sunoco LP operates gas stations combined with convenience stores.

"The U.S. convenience store market has strong momentum," Seven & i President Ryuichi Isaka said at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.