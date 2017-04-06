Japan to declare 273 uninhabited islands as state-owned

In an effort to counter its neighbors' territorial claims, the Japanese government will on Friday declare 273 uninhabited islands as national property, clarifying its claim on its territorial seas and adjacent waters, an official said.

Japan's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone are defined by the areas surrounding a total of 491 islands, the official said Thursday. The country can claim rights over the use of marine resources within those areas.

Of the islands, 273 were claimed as state-owned by the end of March with the government confirming that they were uninhabited and owned by no-one.