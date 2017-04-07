U.N. Security Council slams N. Korea's missile test

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday decried North Korea's most recent missile test as another violation of past sanctions resolutions imposed on the country.

In keeping with past patterns, the 15-member council reacted in a press statement and "strongly condemned" the firing of a ballistic missile on Wednesday.

In the fourth such statement issued so far this year, the text said the test is "in grave violation" of Pyongyang's international obligations under six previous resolutions passed to prevent the country from conducting such tests.

The Security Council members also said they "deplore" the ballistic missile tests that have been carried out and noted that such activity is "significantly increasing tension in the region and beyond."

In addition to expressing their "utmost concern" over the country's "highly destabilizing behavior," they called on Pyongyang to refrain from further weapons development and tests in defiance of past resolutions.

The council members said they intend to monitor the situation on the Korean Peninsula and will "take further significant measures" if deemed necessary.

Under past U.N. resolutions, North Korea is barred from any use of ballistic missile technology. But six rounds of sanctions since the country's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to dissuade the North from pursuing what it insists are defensive weapons.

==Kyodo