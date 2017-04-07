U.N. Security Council slams N. Korea's missile test

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday decried North Korea's most recent missile test as another violation of past sanctions resolutions imposed on the country.

In keeping with past patterns, the 15-member council reacted in a press statement and "strongly condemned" the firing of a ballistic missile on Wednesday.

In the fourth such statement issued so far this year, the text said the test is "in grave violation" of Pyongyang's international obligations under six previous resolutions passed to prevent the country from conducting such tests.

The Security Council members "expressed their utmost concern" over the North's "highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council" in conducting the latest launch less than three weeks after a March 21 test and following two other launches and an engine test in February and March.

The statement, approved by all 15 members, also "demanded" that North Korea "immediately refrain from further actions" and "comply fully with its obligations."

The council members also reiterated the "importance of maintaining peace and stability" on the Korean Peninsula and in North-East Asia and expressed their commitment to a "peaceful, diplomatic and political solution."

In the statement, North Korea was called upon to show "sincere commitment to denuclearization" as the council stressed "the importance of working to reduce tensions" in the peninsula and beyond.

The council members said they intend to monitor the situation on the Korean Peninsula and will "take further significant measures" if deemed necessary.

Under past U.N. resolutions, North Korea is barred from any use of ballistic missile technology. But six rounds of sanctions since the country's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to dissuade the North from pursuing what it insists are defensive weapons.

==Kyodo