April 7, 2017 9:19

07:34 7 April 2017

Trump seeks "results-oriented" ties with Xi on N. Korea, trade

By Ko Hirano
PALM BEACH, Florida, April 6, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping started their first meeting Thursday, focusing on the rising threat posed by North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs as well as tensions over bilateral trade including Washington's massive trade deficit with Beijing.

As if to test the level of cooperation between the two powers, North Korea launched another ballistic missile on Wednesday local time ahead of the two-day summit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said he thinks China "will be stepping up" its efforts to deter North Korean provocations. The new U.S. leader has said that if Beijing does not cooperate in addressing the North Korean nuclear issue, Washington will act alone.

