08:33 7 April 2017
8 detained over St. Petersburg subway bombing
MOSCOW, April 7, Kyodo
Russian investigators on Thursday detained eight suspects in the St. Petersburg subway bombing that killed 13 people.
The Russian Investigative Committee said an explosive identical to one found at a subway station after Monday's attack that did not explode was discovered during a search of the suspects' homes. Investigators also found firearms and ammunition during the search.
Six of the eight were detained in St. Petersburg, the country's second-largest city, and two in Moscow, the committee said.
