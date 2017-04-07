Video Advisory (April 7) Rally against "conspiracy bill"

The following is the latest available news video.

Rally against "conspiracy bill"

-- Protesters stage a rally in central Tokyo on April 6, 2017, when a Diet debate over a contentious bill that would punish the planning of certain crimes, ostensibly as a counterterrorism measure, started amid concerns it could threaten civil rights.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_16142/)

