Close

Kyodo News

April 7, 2017 13:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:50 7 April 2017

Golf: Matsuyama struggles, while Hoffman soars on Masters 1st day

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6, Kyodo

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama struggled on Thursday's first round of the Masters along with countrymen Yuta Ikeda and Hideto Tanihara, while American Charley Hoffman seized a four-stroke lead.

Matsuyama, ranked fourth in the world, finished with a 4-over-par 76 in a round that went badly wrong after he opened with six straight pars. He ended the day in a tie for 54th along with Tanihara, while Ikeda sat two strokes ahead in a tie for 26th.

On a day with gusting winds at Augusta National, Matsuyama sank seven birdies between Nos. 8 and 18. According to the PGA's website, Hoffman's first-round lead over countryman William McGirt is the biggest at the Masters since 1955.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Golf: Matsuyama in Masters 1st round
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  2. 1 Apr 2017Pakistan military courts dealing with terrorism given 2-yr extension
  3. 1 Apr 2017New cherry blossom corridor completed in Saitama
  4. 1 Apr 2017Japan's southernmost ski resort continues business for another season
  5. 1 Apr 2017Japan's 1st outdoor Legoland park opens in Nagoya

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete