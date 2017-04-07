11:50 7 April 2017
Golf: Matsuyama struggles, while Hoffman soars on Masters 1st day
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6, Kyodo
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama struggled on Thursday's first round of the Masters along with countrymen Yuta Ikeda and Hideto Tanihara, while American Charley Hoffman seized a four-stroke lead.
Matsuyama, ranked fourth in the world, finished with a 4-over-par 76 in a round that went badly wrong after he opened with six straight pars. He ended the day in a tie for 54th along with Tanihara, while Ikeda sat two strokes ahead in a tie for 26th.
On a day with gusting winds at Augusta National, Matsuyama sank seven birdies between Nos. 8 and 18. According to the PGA's website, Hoffman's first-round lead over countryman William McGirt is the biggest at the Masters since 1955.
