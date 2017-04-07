Trump orders cruise missile strikes on Syria air base

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he ordered a missile strike on an airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack using a deadly nerve agent was allegedly launched earlier this week.

Trump said the airstrike was in the United States' "vital national security interest to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons." U.S. media reported that about 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea.

"There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida. Calling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a "dictator," he accused the regime for violating obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention by using a deadly nerve agent against innocent civilians.