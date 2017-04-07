Close

April 7, 2017 13:00

12:00 7 April 2017

U.S.-born singer Chris Hart obtains Japanese citizenship

TOKYO, April 7, Kyodo

Chris Hart, a U.S.-born singer known for his covers of Japanese pop music, has obtained Japanese nationality, he said on his website.

The San Francisco native has been living in Japan since 2009 and applied in 2015 to be naturalized.

Hart, 32, debuted as a singer in 2013 and quickly rose to stardom after his popular cover of "home" by Japanese singer Yusaku Kiyama, 48.

"I thought I wanted to deepen my ties with Japan to convey my appreciation for Japan," he wrote on his official blog dated Thursday, saying his life changed dramatically after meeting music friends and his wife in the country.

"I will continue to work hard...so that I can be of help to Japan," he said.

==Kyodo

