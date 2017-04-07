Close

Kyodo News

April 7, 2017 13:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:13 7 April 2017

Japanese troops to start withdrawing from S. Sudan in mid-April

TOKYO, April 7, Kyodo

Ground Self-Defense Force members serving as U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan are likely to start returning to Japan later this month, ending the five-year deployment of Japanese troops in the fledgling African country, government officials said Friday.

Of the 350-member GSDF unit currently staying in South Sudan to help build road and other infrastructure, dozens of them are expected to leave the South Sudan capital of Juba on April 17 and arrive in Japan on April 19, they said.

The withdrawal will leave Japan with no U.N. peacekeeping missions to which it sends Self-Defense Forces units. The government is expected to explore other ways to contribute to international peace-building efforts that involve its SDF members.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  2. 1 Apr 2017Pakistan military courts dealing with terrorism given 2-yr extension
  3. 1 Apr 2017New cherry blossom corridor completed in Saitama
  4. 1 Apr 2017Japan's southernmost ski resort continues business for another season
  5. 1 Apr 2017Japan's 1st outdoor Legoland park opens in Nagoya

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete