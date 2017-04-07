Japanese troops to start withdrawing from S. Sudan in mid-April

Ground Self-Defense Force members serving as U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan are likely to start returning to Japan later this month, ending the five-year deployment of Japanese troops in the fledgling African country, government officials said Friday.

Of the 350-member GSDF unit currently staying in South Sudan to help build road and other infrastructure, dozens of them are expected to leave the South Sudan capital of Juba on April 17 and arrive in Japan on April 19, they said.

The withdrawal will leave Japan with no U.N. peacekeeping missions to which it sends Self-Defense Forces units. The government is expected to explore other ways to contribute to international peace-building efforts that involve its SDF members.