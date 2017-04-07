Close

April 7, 2017 13:00

12:16 7 April 2017

U.S. regulators to probe Toshiba on alleged chip patent violation

WASHINGTON, April 6, Kyodo

The U.S. International Trade Commission said Thursday it will investigate Toshiba Corp. for allegedly infringing a flash memory patent, posing another challenge to the embattled Japanese conglomerate.

The ITC said in a statement that it will look into the Toshiba headquarters in Tokyo and its affiliates in the United States and the Philippines, based on a complaint filed by Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Macronix International Co.

If Toshiba is found violating the patent, it could become unable to sell its flash memory chips, as well as products using them, such as video cameras and car navigation systems, in the United States.

