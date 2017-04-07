Close

Kyodo News

April 7, 2017 14:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:27 7 April 2017

Studio Ghibli to screen films, hold exhibitions in Indonesia

JAKARTA, April 7, Kyodo

Japan's Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli will showcase the world of Japanese animation in Indonesia under a yearlong project featuring a series of film screenings and exhibitions.

Local movie distributor Kaninga Pictures said "The World of Ghibli Jakarta" promotion will run from this month to March 2018 in three major phases, with animation movies to be shown at 45 cinemas in 17 cities.

The first phase is the screening of five films in the April-September period: "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro," "Ponyo," "Princess Mononoke" and "Howl's Moving Castle."

The second phase is an exhibition to be held at a Jakarta hotel from Aug. 10 to Sept. 17.

The exhibition will display mockup models of several Ghibli film sets, such as a robot statue from Castle in the Sky, a house in My Neighbor Totoro and the magical world of Spirited Away.

In another section, visitors will learn about the history of Studio Ghibli as well as its filmmaking processes, including original materials such as concept art, storyboards and first-press film posters.

In the third phase, 17 films will be screened from October 2017 to March 2018.

"We feel very proud to be trusted by Studio Ghibli to organize The World of Ghibli Jakarta as its partner. This event is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia," Kaninga Pictures CEO Willawati said in a press release.

Toshio Suzuki, executive director of Studio Ghibli, said he was impressed by the response fans gave when he attended a limited screening of Spirited Away in Jakarta last August.

"Before I came here last year, I did not know much about Indonesia, so I was very surprised to receive such a warm welcome from Indonesian fans," he said. "Their earnestness moved us to finally organize this event." (NNA/Kyodo)

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  2. 1 Apr 2017Pakistan military courts dealing with terrorism given 2-yr extension
  3. 1 Apr 2017New cherry blossom corridor completed in Saitama
  4. 1 Apr 2017Japan's southernmost ski resort continues business for another season
  5. 1 Apr 2017Japan's 1st outdoor Legoland park opens in Nagoya

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete