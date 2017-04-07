Studio Ghibli to screen films, hold exhibitions in Indonesia

Japan's Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli will showcase the world of Japanese animation in Indonesia under a yearlong project featuring a series of film screenings and exhibitions.

Local movie distributor Kaninga Pictures said "The World of Ghibli Jakarta" promotion will run from this month to March 2018 in three major phases, with animation movies to be shown at 45 cinemas in 17 cities.

The first phase is the screening of five films in the April-September period: "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro," "Ponyo," "Princess Mononoke" and "Howl's Moving Castle."

The second phase is an exhibition to be held at a Jakarta hotel from Aug. 10 to Sept. 17.

The exhibition will display mockup models of several Ghibli film sets, such as a robot statue from Castle in the Sky, a house in My Neighbor Totoro and the magical world of Spirited Away.

In another section, visitors will learn about the history of Studio Ghibli as well as its filmmaking processes, including original materials such as concept art, storyboards and first-press film posters.

In the third phase, 17 films will be screened from October 2017 to March 2018.

"We feel very proud to be trusted by Studio Ghibli to organize The World of Ghibli Jakarta as its partner. This event is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia," Kaninga Pictures CEO Willawati said in a press release.

Toshio Suzuki, executive director of Studio Ghibli, said he was impressed by the response fans gave when he attended a limited screening of Spirited Away in Jakarta last August.

"Before I came here last year, I did not know much about Indonesia, so I was very surprised to receive such a warm welcome from Indonesian fans," he said. "Their earnestness moved us to finally organize this event." (NNA/Kyodo)

==Kyodo