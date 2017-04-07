Close

April 7, 2017 14:44

13:45 7 April 2017

Curling: SC Karuizawa miss semifinals at men's world c'ship

EDMONTON, Canada, April 6, Kyodo

Soon after SC Karuizawa secured the first men's Olympic curling berth for Japan since the 1998 Nagano Games, the team was eliminated from championship contention on Thursday.

The Japanese curlers failed to celebrate their achievement, starting the final day of the men's world championship round robin with a 6-5 loss to Switzerland in the morning that knocked them from the championship round.

SC Karuizawa overcame a two-point deficit with single points in the eighth and ninth ends and was poised for more in the 10th, but the Swiss fought back, with vice-skip Benoit Schwarz executing solid takeouts with the 14th and 16th stones to clinch victory.

