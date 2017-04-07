Trump orders cruise missile strikes on Syria air base

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he ordered a missile strike on an airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack using a deadly nerve agent was allegedly launched earlier this week, killing dozens of civilians including children.

The airstrike was in the United States' "vital national security interest to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," Trump said, referring to Washington's direct intervention in Syria in retaliation to Tuesday's suspected chemical attack in a northern city held by the rebels.

The U.S. Defense Department said 59 Tomahawk land attack missiles were fired from two destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea and targeted the base's aircraft, petroleum and logistical storage, air defense systems, radars and other facilities.