3 Japan-born pandas to be sent to China for breeding

A zoo in western Japan said Friday it will send three pandas to a Chinese breeding facility in June as they have reached maturity and inbreeding must be avoided.

The 6-year-old twins of male panda Kaihin and female panda Youhin, and Yuhin, 4, all born and raised at Adventure World zoo amusement park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, will leave on June 5 for Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, it said.

Public display of the three pandas at the zoo will end at the end of this month.

"I would be lying if I say I won't miss them, but I have high hopes for the three breeding," said zoo director Koji Imazu, 62.

The park has been functioning as the Japan branch of the facility in Sichuan Province, and four of the eight pandas already sent there have successfully mated to produce a total of 10 pandas, according to the park.

==Kyodo