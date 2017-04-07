Rugby: Sunwolves looking to rope in Bulls in "must-win game"

The Sunwolves and the Bulls go into Saturday's game at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground knowing another defeat could define their season.

The home side have lost five from five, while the Bulls are 1-4, after both sides have been forced to rack up their air miles in the opening third of the season.

"It's a must-win game," Bulls coach Nollis Marais said after his side's captain's run at the match venue on Friday. "We've had a hectic travel schedule with just one game at home, but hopefully we can play well enough to get the points on the board."

That one home game saw the Bulls beat the Sunwolves 34-21 in Pretoria on March 18, and revenge is very much on the minds of the Sunwolves.

"There were a few games in South Africa and Singapore where we got our heads up and then got blown out towards the end," said Liaki Moli. "But I've got a good feeling about this weekend."

The Sunwolves lock has been one of his side's standout players this season and with Ed Quirk and Willie Britz both absent this weekend, the 27-year-old will be very much the leader of the pack.

Behind Moli, the Sunwolves have a very young and inexperienced back row in Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Shuhei Matsuhashi and debutant Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco.

So the recall of Fumiaki Tanaka will be crucial in ensuring the Sunwolves play with some structure.

"I hope it is a low scoring game because if it gets too high the Bulls will have the advantage," said the Sunwolves scrumhalf, adding one of his main jobs would be communicating and directing his young forward pack.

Sunwolves head coach Filo Tiatia said it was crucial his team learned from past mistakes.

"We have put ourselves in a position to potentially win a few games only to make crucial mistakes in the last 15 to 20 minutes. It's something we are aware of and we know we need to play for the full 80 minutes."

The Bulls also come into the game with a depleted squad.

"We've got injuries here and there and we're resting a couple of Springboks according to their contracts. That's why the squad system is so important." said Bulls captain Adriaan Strauss.

South Africa internationals Handre Pollard and Jesse Kriel -- who both spent the 2015-16 season with NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes -- are rested while towering lock Lood de Jager has joined the expanding injury list.

The Bulls made the most of the Sunwolves' inability to take full advantage of a red card to Renaldo Bothma when the teams met at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, but Strauss is taking nothing for granted.

"The last time out they caught us napping out wide and we had to play hard for the full 80 minutes especially in defense. They like to hold on to possession and then run it wide and I expect them to play to their strengths."

Friday's captains' runs were carried out against the backdrop of a strong wind and Strauss said that while the elements could play a big role come match day, he thought the Sunwolves would still try to play a fast open game.

"It will depend on the weather but I still think they will have a run at us and try to stretch us out wide."

It was a view backed up by Moli.

"We need to run the Bulls off their feet, so even if the wind is blowing strong they won't be able to kick as they will be too tired." he said.

