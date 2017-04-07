U.S. March nonfarm jobs up 98,000, far below market expectations

The U.S. economy created 98,000 nonfarm jobs in March, the Labor Department said Friday, far below the average market forecast of 180,000.

The department also revised downward the nonfarm payroll increases reported for the two previous months -- to 219,000 from 235,000 in February, and to 216,000 from 238,000 in January.

The unemployment rate, however, stood at 4.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from February and the lowest level since May 2007, the department said.