Soccer: Urawa humble Sendai 7-0 behind Koroki's 1st-half hat-trick

Shinzo Koroki's first-half hat-trick set the tone for Urawa's 7-0 demolition job of Vegalta Sendai as Reds vaulted to the top of the J-League on Friday.

Koroki was joined on the scoresheet by Yuki Muto, Tadanari Lee and Yosuke Kashiwagi. Sendai didn't help themselves with an own goal midway through the second half before a crowd of 25,372 at Saitama Stadium.

Reds improved to 13 points from six games, moving one clear of Vissel Kobe and champions Kashima Antlers, who face Omiya Ardija away and are at home to Cerezo Osaka on Saturday, respectively.