U.N. chief urges restraint in Syria

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged parties involved in the Syrian conflict for restraint to avoid inflicting further suffering on the Syrian people.

"Mindful of the risk of escalation, I appeal for restraint to avoid any acts that could deepen the suffering of the Syrian people," he said in a statement.

Guterres made the appeal a day after the United States launched a missile strike on an airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack using a deadly nerve agent was allegedly staged earlier this week, killing dozens of civilians including children.

"There is no other way to solve the conflict than through a political solution," he said. "A political solution also remains essential for progress in the fight against terrorism."

