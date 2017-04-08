Trump, Xi vow to cooperate over N. Korea nuke issue

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to cooperate in resolving the issue of North Korea's nuclear weapons program which they see has reached "a very serious stage," a senior U.S. official said Friday.

During a two-day meeting in Florida, Trump briefed Xi about Thursday's U.S. military strike on Syria and Xi showed understanding that "such a response was necessary when people were killing children," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and promised to "fully implement" U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang, Tillerson said.