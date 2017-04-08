Trump, Xi vow firmer coordination over N. Korea nuke issue

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to strengthen coordination in resolving the issue of North Korea's nuclear weapons program, which they see as having reached "a very serious stage," a senior U.S. official said Friday.

"They agreed to increase cooperation and work with the international community to convince the DPRK to peacefully resolve the issue and abandon its illicit weapons programs," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said after a two-day meeting in Florida, referring to the acronym of North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

During their first summit, Trump briefed Xi about Thursday's U.S. military strike on Syria and Xi showed understanding that "such a response was necessary when people were killing children," Tillerson said at a press briefing with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.