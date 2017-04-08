Close

April 8, 2017

10:35 8 April 2017

Truck slams into Stockholm store, 4 dead in suspected terror attack

STOCKHOLM, April 8, Kyodo

At least four people were killed and 15 injured Friday after a stolen beer truck drove into a crowd of people outside a department store in the center of Stockholm, in what the Swedish prime minister has suggested was a terrorist attack, according to media reports.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the rampage, according to the reports. Officials doubted that the first man, who was described as a person of interest, was the driver, The Washington Post reported. Swedish public broadcaster SVT said the second man was connected to the first, citing police sources, according to Reuters.

"Sweden has been attacked. Everything points to a terror attack," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was quoted as telling reporters earlier in the day.

