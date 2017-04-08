FOCUS: Japan testing reaction on strike capability against N. Korea threat

Amid heightened tensions over North Korea's aggressive pursuit of missiles carrying nuclear warheads, Japan's ruling party has stepped up calls to boost the country's missile defense in what some experts see as a move to gauge reaction from the public and regional powers, including the United States, about the potential adoption of strike capability.

Despite an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a two-day meeting in Florida through Friday to step up coordination in reining in North Korea, uncertainty persists that Pyongyang may push ahead with a sixth nuclear test and keep test-launching ballistic missiles in an effort to improve its nuclear and missile programs.

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party has proposed introducing an advanced U.S. missile defense system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, and other latest military assets in the country, as well as acquiring the ability to strike back at an enemy base, such as with cruise missiles.