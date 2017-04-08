Trump, Xi vow firmer coordination over N. Korea nuke issue

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to strengthen coordination in resolving the issue of North Korea's nuclear weapons program, which they see as having reached "a very serious stage," the United States' top diplomat said Friday, after their first meeting which was overshadowed by the previous day's surprise U.S. air strike on Syria.

"They agreed to increase cooperation and work with the international community to convince the DPRK to peacefully resolve the issue and abandon its illicit weapons programs," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said after the two-day summit in Florida, referring to the acronym of North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Trump briefed Xi about Thursday's strike, the first U.S. military action against the government of President Bashar al-Assad, and the Chinese leader showed understanding that "such a response was necessary when people were killing children," Tillerson said at a press briefing with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.