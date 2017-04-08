Close

Kyodo News

April 8, 2017 17:04

  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

16:07 8 April 2017

Gov't asking Japanese firms to investment in Toshiba's chip unit

TOKYO, April 8, Kyodo

The industry ministry and the business community are asking related Japanese companies to invest in the chip unit Toshiba Corp. is planning to sell off, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The move, coming as the embattled industry conglomerate struggles to raise cash to offset huge losses incurred in its U.S. nuclear business, is aimed at preventing its semiconductor technology from leaking.

No Japanese firm took part in the first round of bidding held in March for the recently spun-off chip unit. Any company that answers the government's call is likely to be partnered with a foreign bidder so it would have a degree of say in corporate management through share ownership.

