April 8, 2017 17:04

16:37 8 April 2017

Rugby: Sunwolves come from behind to de-horn Bulls

TOKYO, April 8, Kyodo

The Sunwolves picked up their first Super Rugby win of 2017 Saturday as they beat the Bulls 21-20 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

A try by Takaaki Nakazuru and a conversion and penalty from Yu Tamura in the closing minutes sealed the win as Filo Tiatia's side fought back from a 20-11 deficit.

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco marked his Super Rugby debut with a try after seven minutes and Hayden Cripps added two penalty goals as the Sunwolves led 11-10 at the break.

The Bulls' big forwards gained the upper hand in the second half but the Sunwolves defense held firm allowing just one try to Travis Ismaiel, laying the foundations for Tamura to control the closing stages.

==Kyodo

