Toyota to invest $10 bil. in U.S. over 5 years
DETROIT, Jan. 9 - (Kyodo)
SMAP greatest hits album sells 1 millionth copy
TOKYO, Jan. 10 - (Kyodo)
"SMAP 25 YEARS," a greatest hits album released by SMAP shortly before the band's breakup at the end of 2016, has sold more than 1 million copies, music information provider Oricon Inc. said Monday.
Japan envoy returns from Seoul over "comfort women" rows
TOKYO, Jan. 9 - (Kyodo)
-
- 04:18 10 January
- 04:15 10 January
- 03:45 10 January
- 03:38 10 JanuaryNEWS ALERT: Toyota to invest $10 bil. in U.S. over 5 years: president
- 02:38 10 January
- 01:32 10 January
- 00:55 10 January
- 00:27 10 January
- 21:58 9 January
- 21:56 9 January
- 21:27 9 January
- 21:05 9 January
- 20:25 9 January
- 20:14 9 January
- 20:00 9 January
- 19:53 9 January
- 19:41 9 January
- 19:29 9 January
- 19:05 9 January
- 19:05 9 January
- 18:49 9 January
- 18:38 9 January
- 18:34 9 January
- 18:23 9 January
- 18:14 9 January
-
- Jan. 10, 2017 04:03
Dollar-Yen 116.27-116.28 (03:59) Euro-Yen 122.82-122.83 (03:59) Euro-Dollar 1.0563-1.0564 (03:59) RMB-Yen 16.73-16.78 (03:55) TWD-Yen 3.6202-3.6252 (03:55) Nikkei 225 19454.33 -66.36 (15:15) Topix 1553.32 -2.36 (15:00)
- Jan. 10 FORECAST
- 12°C/5°C-3°C/-5°C7°C/2°C7°C/2°C12°C/3°C12°C/6°C13°C/4°C13°C/5°C11°C/6°C21°C/17°C
- South China Sea
- United Nations (Fully Accessible)
- Japan-China
- North Korea
- Rugby Japan
- Nuclear Issues
- Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
- Video Advisory
- 4 Jan 2017U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat
- 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
- 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
- 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
- 4 Jan 2017Over 150 inmates escape in the Philippines' largest-ever jailbreak