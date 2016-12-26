Scores killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
CAIRO, Jan. 1 - (Kyodo)
Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
BEIJING, Jan. 1 - (Kyodo)
Japan business lobby to send mission for talks with Trump officials
TOKYO, Jan. 1 - (Kyodo)
- 16:40 1 JanuaryNEWS ALERT: Club WC finalists Kashima win Emperor's Cup for Japanese double
- 13:07 1 JanuaryBREAKING NEWS: N. Korean leader vows to boost nuclear forces
- 12:53 1 JanuaryBREAKING NEWS: Kim says N. Korea's test-fire of ICBM missile has entered final stage
- 12:43 1 JanuaryBREAKING NEWS: Kim says N. Korea has become "nuclear power of the East" in address
- 09:20 1 JanuaryNEWS ALERT: N. Korean leader to give New Year's address, 5th year in row
- Jan. 01, 2017 16:03
Dollar-Yen 116.88-116.89 (05:59) Euro-Yen 123.06-123.07 (05:59) Euro-Dollar 1.0527-1.0528 (05:59) RMB-Yen 16.79-16.84 (05:40) TWD-Yen 3.5975-3.6025 (05:55) Nikkei 225 19114.37 -30.77 (15:15) Topix 1518.61 0.22 (15:00)
- Jan. 2 FORECAST
