Fed's Yellen sees growing case for interest rate hike

Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen said Friday she sees a stronger case for nudging up interest rates as the U.S. economy is closer to meeting the central bank's goals of full employment and inflation.

"I believe the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened in recent months," she said in a speech to central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Yellen fell short of mentioning when the Fed might increase the federal funds rate, which commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans.