August 28, 2016 23:47

22:06 28 August 2016

Japan, Africa vow to fight terrorism, stress rule-based order at sea

NAIROBI, Aug. 28, Kyodo

Japanese and African leaders pledged to fight terrorism and emphasized the importance of rule-based maritime order as they wrapped up a Japan-led international conference on the continent's development on Sunday.

In the Nairobi Declaration adopted at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, the leaders also agreed to promote investment in infrastructure that leads to job creation in the fast-growing region.

The sixth TICAD, convened in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, was held outside Japan for the first time, as Tokyo seeks to strengthen its economic and political presence in the continent amid China's increasing influence.

