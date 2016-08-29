Close

Kyodo News

August 29, 2016

14:13 29 August 2016

Gov't mulls scrapping Monju reactor as restart requires more money

TOKYO, Aug. 29, Kyodo

The government is considering scrapping the trouble-prone Monju fast-breeder reactor after estimating that restarting the reactor requires several hundred billion yen in state funds, sources close to the matter said Monday.

A political decision on decommissioning the experimental reactor could be in sight, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga joining talks to determine the fate of Monju, which has a longtime track record of safety problems, the sources said.

If realized, decommissioning the reactor will likely mark a major change in the national nuclear fuel-recycle policy, in which Monju is designated to play a key part.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

