Japan mulls scrapping Monju reactor, restart requires more money

The Japanese government is considering scrapping the trouble-prone Monju fast-breeder reactor, sources close to the matter said Monday, as the prospects are dim that a new operator can be found for the facility.

A political decision on decommissioning the experimental reactor could be in sight, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga joining talks to determine the fate of Monju, which has a long track record of safety problems, the sources said.

The potential move to decommission the reactor could lead to a drastic review of Japan's nuclear fuel-recycle policy, in which Monju is designated to play a key part.