Close

Kyodo News

August 30, 2016 13:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:57 30 August 2016

Japan's jobless rate falls to 21-year low of 3.0% in July

By Noriyuki Suzuki
TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo

Japan's unemployment rate hit a 21-year low of 3.0 percent in July, with the availability of jobs remaining high, government data showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate was down 0.1 percentage point from June and marked the lowest level since May 1995, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The country's job availability remained unchanged at 1.37 in July, meaning 137 positions were available for every 100 job seekers, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Aug 2016Imprisoned opposition party figure elected mayor of Karachi
  2. 25 Aug 2016Attack underway at American university of Afghanistan: AP
  3. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  4. 24 Aug 2016M6.8 quake in Myanmar kills at least 4, damages ancient pagodas
  5. 24 Aug 2016M6.8 quake rocks Myanmar, strongly felt in neighboring countries

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete