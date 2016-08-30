Japan's jobless rate falls to 21-year low of 3.0% in July

Japan's unemployment rate hit a 21-year low of 3.0 percent in July, with the availability of jobs remaining high, government data showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate was down 0.1 percentage point from June and marked the lowest level since May 1995, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The country's job availability remained unchanged at 1.37 in July, meaning 137 positions were available for every 100 job seekers, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.