12:50 30 August 2016
Tsukiji fish market's relocation plan to Toyosu to be postponed
TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has decided to postpone the plan to relocate the aging Tsukiji fish market to the capital's Toyosu waterfront in November, a metropolitan government source said Tuesday.
The local government will make a decision about the date of the relocation after assessing in January the result of a groundwater survey conducted in the Toyosu area, a former plant site for gas production where contaminated soil has been found.
Koike is expected to announce the decision soon at a press conference.
