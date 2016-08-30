Video Advisory (Aug. 30) N. Korean youths hold "torch party"

The following is the latest available news video.

N. Korean youths hold "torch party"

-- The Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League, North Korea's main youth organization, holds a "torch party" in Pyongyang on the night of Aug. 28, 2016, with thousands of torch-carrying participants making slogans in a stadium.

==Kyodo