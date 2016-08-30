Close

Kyodo News

August 30, 2016 15:48

15:36 30 August 2016

Video Advisory (Aug. 30) N. Korean youths hold "torch party"

TOKYO, Aug. 30, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

N. Korean youths hold "torch party"

-- The Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League, North Korea's main youth organization, holds a "torch party" in Pyongyang on the night of Aug. 28, 2016, with thousands of torch-carrying participants making slogans in a stadium.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_14970/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

