8 major Japanese carmakers' July domestic output falls 3.1%

The combined domestic output of eight major Japanese carmakers in July dropped 3.1 percent from a year earlier to 764,281 vehicles, with six automakers seeing declines because of one fewer calendar day of factory operation compared with the previous year, data released by them showed Tuesday.

The domestic output of Toyota Motor Corp. decreased 0.8 percent to 295,230 vehicles, while that of Nissan Motor Co. fell 2.9 percent to 80,242 vehicles. Honda Motor Co. saw output increase 8.7 percent to 66,579 vehicles, according to the data.

The output of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. tumbled 25.3 percent to 41,397 vehicles because it has yet to resume full production following the revelation in April of fuel economy data manipulation.