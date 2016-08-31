FEATURE: World Series-winning manager Manuel eager for NPB return

Charlie Manuel has accomplished a lot in his baseball career, but the World Series-winning manager has his sights on one more championship -- in Japan.

Long before he managed the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies, whom he led to the 2008 World Series championship, Manuel was a star in Nippon Professional Baseball. Manuel played here for 10 years, won the 1978 Japan Series with the Central League's Yakult Swallows and was the Pacific League's MVP the next year with the Kintetsu Buffaloes, with whom he played in two straight Japan Series.

Currently a senior advisor with the Phillies, the 72-year-old Manuel travels around, evaluating all the team's players and their top amateur draft candidates. But he is eager to get back on the field and in uniform.