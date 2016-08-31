Close

Kyodo News

August 31, 2016 11:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:54 31 August 2016

FEATURE: World Series-winning manager Manuel eager for NPB return

By Jim Allen
TOKYO, Aug. 31, Kyodo

Charlie Manuel has accomplished a lot in his baseball career, but the World Series-winning manager has his sights on one more championship -- in Japan.

Long before he managed the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies, whom he led to the 2008 World Series championship, Manuel was a star in Nippon Professional Baseball. Manuel played here for 10 years, won the 1978 Japan Series with the Central League's Yakult Swallows and was the Pacific League's MVP the next year with the Kintetsu Buffaloes, with whom he played in two straight Japan Series.

Currently a senior advisor with the Phillies, the 72-year-old Manuel travels around, evaluating all the team's players and their top amateur draft candidates. But he is eager to get back on the field and in uniform.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Aug 2016Attack underway at American university of Afghanistan: AP
  2. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  3. 26 Aug 2016Chinese general netted for disciplinary violations: report
  4. 25 Aug 2016Khmer Rouge tribunal hears "forced marriage, rape" stories
  5. 25 Aug 2016N. Korea may fully deploy SLBM that can reach Japan by 2020: experts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete