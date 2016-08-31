Close

Kyodo News

August 31, 2016 13:49

11:56 31 August 2016

Wakayama shooting suspect in standoff with police near crime scene

WAKAYAMA, Japan, Aug. 31, Kyodo

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a construction company in the western Japan city of Wakayama continued an armed standoff with police Wednesday morning after evading an attempt by officers to capture him the previous night.

The police are trying to persuade Yasuhide Mizobata, 45, who has been at large since the Monday shooting, to surrender after he fled to an apartment building near the construction company's office.

Mizobata fired two more shots Wednesday morning, with no reports of injuries. He is not believed to be holding any hostages at the building.

